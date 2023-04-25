Kurt Angle makes surprising prediction about WWE-Endeavor deal

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently predicted that fans will get to see UFC fighters move to WWE, but only after their retirement.

One of the biggest talking points of the year has been Endeavor's acquisition of WWE. The deal opened up a lot of discussion amongst the wrestling community.

One of the biggest topics that fans are debating is whether they will get to see UFC fighters step inside a WWE ring. While it looks like Dana White may be adamant about keeping his fighters away from the squared circle, Angle is optimistic about UFC fighters stepping inside a WWE ring.

Kurt Angle discussed the topic on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he said that UFC fighters would move to WWE, but only after they retire from the Octagon.

"I know Dana White is very hellbent on not allowing his fighters to go into pro wrestling, so I think that's going to be one obstacle they're going to have to overcome," Angle said. "But I do believe that the fighters who are going to retire are going to [move] over to pro wrestling [in] WWE."

Angle also cited examples of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, who moved to WWE after they were done with their MMA careers.

"But I don't see fighters crossing over to wrestling while they're in their prime," he said. "I do believe when they're done fighting I do believe they're going to go to pro wrestling just like Ronda Rousey did, just like Brock Lesnar did." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Kurt Angle is set to undergo neck fusion surgery soon

The Olympic gold medalist recently underwent major back surgery to alleviate the pain running down his leg. While the surgery didn't completely remove the pain, it is now manageable. But it looks like Kurt Angle is already planning his next surgery.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that he plans to have neck fusion surgery in 2024.

"The crazy thing is I haven't been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I'm probably going to have fusion next year." [H/T Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if UFC fighters consider making the jump to the WWE after finishing their fighting careers.

