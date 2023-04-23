54-year-old WWE Hall of Famer plans to undergo major surgery soon

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he plans to undergo neck fusion surgery next.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is also one of the toughest athletes in the world. In the 1996 Olympics, he won a gold medal with a broken neck.

Now, all those years of putting his body on the line has finally taken a toll on him and has left him in a lot of pain. Angle recently underwent back surgery to alleviate pain running down his leg. It now looks like he is already planning his next surgery.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion revealed his plans to undergo neck fusion surgery next and gave a timeline for 2024.

"The crazy thing is I haven't been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I'm probably going to have fusion next year."

He continued:

"Hopefully, that'll help my body, and eventually, I'll be able to play with my kids. My knees -- I've been able to come out of that pretty good. So once my back heals, I'll start being able to play with my kids, throw them around the pool, carry them on my back, doing that kind of stuff. I want to be like a real father to my kids," Angle said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is satisfied with his back surgery

Although the back surgery was a serious one, it went off well and Kurt Angle is also recovering from going under the knife.

During the same podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he is happy with his back surgery and that his back pain isn't as severe as before.

"I'm good, not too bad. I still have pain in my lower back, but I don't have pain running down my legs anymore. They kicked that, but the pain in my back is still there. It's unfortunate, but I can deal with this. I couldn't deal with the pain going down my legs. So, I'm happy with the surgery," said the WWE Hall of Famer. [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see Angle's back pain has subsided and we hope he will be able to play with his kids after his neck fusion surgery.

What do you make about Angle's surgical plans? Sound off in the comments section.

