Kurt Angle discloses what he did the day after his back surgery

Kurt Angle recently disclosed that he worked out the day after his back surgery despite doctors advising him against it.

Kurt Angle has been through a lot in this business. Unfortunately, for him, all those years of putting his body on the line have finally taken a toll on him. The WWE Hall of Famer recently underwent back surgery to alleviate the pain running down his leg.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that he went against his doctor's advice and worked out the day after his back surgery.

"I hope my doctor is not listening to this. The day I got out of the hospital after my surgery, I went and worked out. I was supposed to take six weeks off, but I never stopped working out. I worked out the day of my surgery, the day after that, and the day after that. What I did is, I did a lot of stuff sitting so I wouldn't affect my back, because they told me I couldn't carry more than five pounds."

He continued:

"Now, I was lifting more than five pounds, and I think that I probably didn't listen to them in that aspect, but I wasn't literally carrying it while I was walking. I was sitting while I was lifting. So I did leg presses sitting down. I did my bench press sitting down. I did my military press sitting down. Everything I did was sitting down, so I took care of my back, but I didn't want to miss my workouts." [H/T Fightful]

Kurt Angle is satisfied with his back surgery

Kurt looks pretty happy with how the surgery went. During the same podcast episode, Angle admitted that he still has back pain even after the surgery, but it isn't as severe as before.

"I'm good, not too bad. I still have pain in my lower back, but I don't have pain running down my legs anymore. They kicked that, but the pain in my back is still there. It's unfortunate, but I can deal with this. I couldn't deal with the pain going down my legs. So, I'm happy with the surgery," said Kurt. [H/T Fightful]

It's good to see that Kurt is feeling much better after his back surgery and we hope he is able to enjoy his retirement life without much pain.

