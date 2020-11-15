Kurt Angle opens up about his struggles ahead of the 1996 Olympic games

Kurt Angle is one of the all-time greats. The 6-time WWE world champion was also a top level amateur wrestler before transitioning to pro wrestling, winning an Olympic gold medal in 1996.

Kurt Angle opens up about his struggles ahead of the 1996 Olympics

WWE legend Kurt Angle won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympic games with a broken neck. However, Angle had to overcome a lot even before he got to the Olympics. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Kurt Angle opened up about his struggles to prepare for the Olympics. Angle's father passed away in a construction accident. He then lost his coach, Dave Schultz, who was murdered six months before the Olympics. Angle also called Dave Schultz one of the greatest wrestlers of all time:

Well, a lot of hard work and a lot of believing, a lot of faith. You know, my dad passed away. I dedicated my athletic career to him and when I lost my Coach Dave Schultz, six months before the Olympics, he taught me enough about what I need to do and the direction I need to head and how I could accomplish everything by then. So, I took what he taught me and I continued on and dedicated the Olympics to Dave Schultz. He was an incredible person, great coach, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he taught me everything about wrestling. He taught me positioning, technique and how to carry myself. It was pretty cool. Dave was a leader and he really led everybody in that club the foxcatcher club. That’s where happened his death. He was killed tragically by John Du Pont and it was a sad day and I quit the club immediately and Nancy Schultz, Dave's wife, called me and told me that she was starting to Dave Schultz wrestling club. And if I could be the first member and I said, yes right away, so I left the foxcatcher club went to Nancy Schultz's Dave Schultz wrestling club. And I honored their name in the Olympics.

