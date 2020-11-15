Kurt Angle is one of the greatest to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. The Olympic gold medallist is a 6-time world champion in WWE and also a Hall of Famer.

After an illustrious career, Kurt Angle retired from wrestling following WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. Angle did get some revenge the following night on RAW though.

Kurt Angle on the two biggest wins of his in-ring career

WWE legend Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres. During the interview, Angle spoke about the two biggest wins of his illustrious in-ring career. The first match Kurt Angle named was his win over The Rock in his first year in WWE. The second match Angle named was winning the WWE Championship from Stone Cold Steve Austin at Unforgiven 2001:

All right. I knew I made it. You know, I made it to the top. I was actually shocked. I didn't plan on growing that quickly and getting that popular that fast even though I was a heel and I was pretty much hated and you know all the stuff I was doing the corny goofy stuff and the heel stuff and being ignorant, you know, dumb. It was it was a lot of fun. It was really challenging. I couldn't wait to come to work every week so I can make an ass out of myself. It was it was really cool to do. It was my favorite time in wrestling and my first year was my favorite year and you know, beating The Rock, the most popular Superstar of all time was huge. So I was really happy with my progress to the time and the only thing I could do to match that was to win a title from Stone Cold and I did that my second year. So that was a big win for me too. Those are my two biggest wins.

Kurt Angle was offered a deal to return as Matt Riddle's manager earlier this year, which he refused.