WWE News: Kurt Angle opens up on battle with drugs, TNA and much more

Angle talks about the bane of drug addiction, how it affected his career and his experience in TNA.

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Feb 2017, 21:22 IST

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend this year

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle was once again part of an online podcast, this time appearing on Vince Russo’s The Brand. Angle touched upon many aspects of his career including his battle with drugs, his TNA debut and the downfall of Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was announced as the inaugural member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Kurt will join the likes of The Rock n’ Roll Express, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and Beth Phoenix in this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando, during the WrestleMania weekend.

The heart of the matter

Kurt told Russo that Vince McMahon encouraged him to seek help for his drug problems. Kurt, however, refused to take the advice as he did not want to lose his spot in the company. Kurt revealed that his problems only got worse after that and he left the company within a year.

Kurt pointed out that he was in a much better frame of mind when he debuted in TNA. His drug addiction was under control, and he was looking forward to working with the likes of AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

During the podcast, Russo asked if there were more positives than negatives for Angle. Kurt promptly replied that there was a fair share of both. Angle looked to be on a positive note when he said that he was at a great place in life at the moment and did not want to look back at the negatives with regret.

Angle also commented on the downfall of TNA saying that the main problem with TNA was in the execution of plans. Angle recalled Executive Vice President of TNA John Gaburick telling him that there were often times when he did not have a clue about what was going on.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle has been riding high on momentum after the announcement of his induction into the Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold medallist has also been rumoured to be returning to the WWE in some role, although the details of that are unclear right now.

Sportskeeda's take

Angle’s career has been an eventful one right from his amateur wrestling days to his transition into pro wrestling. Angle was at the top of the roster when he left the WWE and went on to garner more success with TNA.

His upcoming stint with the WWE promises to be as exciting as his previous one as he gears up for one last run in the big leagues.

