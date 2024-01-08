Kurt Angle, Pat McAfee and more react to The Rock's message following his surprise WWE return on RAW

Several WWE stars, legends, and personalities reacted to The Rock's message to his fans following his surprise return at RAW Day 1.

Triple H teased the appearance of a former WWE Champion on the special episode of Monday Night RAW. There was plenty of speculation before the event, and it was Jinder Mahal who came out midway through the show.

Mahal berated the San Diego crowd and mocked the United States. That's when The Rock returned and confronted The Modern Day Maharaja to delight his millions of fans around the world. The Rock hit his patented spinebuster, followed by his signature move, The People's Elbow.

In a post on his Instagram account, The Great One showed his appreciation to fans for all their support. He also teased that he could be making more appearances moving forward.

"Energy. Vibe. Mood. Grateful for the connection. More to come," The Rock wrote.

Several wrestling stars and legends, such as Pat McAfee, Kurt Angle, and more, reacted to The Rock's message on Instagram.

Monday's appearance was The Rock's second in four months after his initial surprise on WWE SmackDown back in Denver, Colorado.

Paul Heyman addresses The Rock's challenge to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns just laughed at The Rock's challenge for the Head of the Table on social media and SmackDown. Paul Heyman had a more detailed reaction to the potential dream match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the blue brand, Heyman said:

"The Rock namedrops Roman Reigns because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table," Heyman said. "To sit at the head of the table, one must be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited, nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else. He's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways in this world to guarantee going viral. One, date Taylor Swift. Two, call out Roman Reigns... There's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns."

It's unclear when the buildup for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns might begin, but it could happen as early as February at Elimination Chamber or in early April at WrestleMania 40.

