Kurt Angle reacts to John Cena's scathing WWE RAW comments (Exclusive)

John Cena took several digs at Cody Rhodes during a heated promo segment on the March 31 episode of WWE RAW. Kurt Angle, one of Cena's greatest rivals, recently gave his thoughts on the 16-time World Champion's scathing remarks.

Cena will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. Ahead of the event, the 47-year-old claimed his opponent stole his secrets to success and manipulated his way to the top of the wrestling business. He also referenced The American Nightmare's three-year AEW run.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Angle dismissed talk that Cena legitimately thinks Rhodes is undeserving of his WWE spot:

"No, I don't think it's a shoot. I don't think that John Cena doesn't think that Cody Rhodes deserves what he gets. I think that it's all an act, and rightfully so. I mean, if John's gonna be a heel, he might as well go full turn and be as much of a heel as he can possibly be." [6:59 – 7:17]

Watch the video above to hear Angle reveal a rumor he heard about the possible name of Cena's final WWE premium live event before retiring.

Kurt Angle on John Cena helping Cody Rhodes

On March 1, John Cena attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber to turn heel for the first time in two decades. He also joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

Although Cena criticized Rhodes throughout the RAW segment on March 31, Kurt Angle thinks the Undisputed WWE Champion benefited from the promo exchange:

"It only helps Cody Rhodes at this point in time. I don't think John was sincere about it. I don't think he really felt that way about Cody. I think it's all part of the script." [7:17 – 7:30]

The segment ended with Rhodes hitting Cena with a Cross Rhodes after the Hollywood star tried to attack him.

