Kurt Angle reacts to WWE fans calling him 'Perc Angle'

One of Kurt Angle's most infamous nicknames IS "Perc Angle," which started during his time with TNA Wrestling. Angle recently shared his thoughts about being called by that name and clarified something about it.

After being granted his release from WWE, Angle signed with TNA Wrestling and had some of the best matches of his career. He also battled addiction during his time, taking painkillers every day.

It led to the "Perc Angle" nickname at the peak of his prowess in TNA. However, the Olympic gold medalist explained on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he never wrestled high. He only took them the morning before a match and after, but never during his time in the ring:

"I know that fans, it's almost like they want me to feel good about it, the fans are having fun with it because I was the best wrestler in the business. So they want to say that, Kurt Angle was 'Perc Angle.' That's why he was doing it, because he was all perked up. The thing is, I did't use painkillers while I was wrestling. I did them in the morning, and then at night I would wrestle, then I did painkillers after I got done wrestling. So I never wrestled high," Angle said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Kurt Angle added that he understands why fans continue to use the nickname from time to time. It's also a reminder of his past but Angle is proud of himself for staying sober for 14 years and counting.

Kurt Angle wants to see John Cena break Ric Flair's record

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle had nothing but praise for John Cena. Angle is open to inducting Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame, calling him the greatest superstar ever. He even stated that The Cenation Leader deserves to win his 17th WWE World Championship:

"I’d be honored to induct John Cena. The one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Winning 16 World Heavyweight Titles in one company...that makes you that company’s greatest star. And I really believe that he deserves another title before he retires," Angle said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

For those who don't remember, John Cena made his WWE debut on June 25, 2002, against Kurt Angle.

