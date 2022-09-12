WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shares where he was during the tragic 9/11 terror attack

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared where he was during the tragic 9/11 attack.

September 11, 2001, is a date etched in the history of the United States of America. The tragedy lives on in the memory of those who witnessed the scenario of the day play out. WWE Superstars are no different, as they also have painful memories of the day.

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled his memories of the 9/11 incident. When asked about where he was on the fateful day, Angle mentioned that he was in a hotel room in Houston, Texas, getting ready for SmackDown.

"I was in a hotel room in Houston, Texas walking up and getting ready for SmackDown and then turned on the TV and I saw airplanes fly right into the twin towers. They kept showing it over and over again. And it was shocking. I mean, the whole country shut down everybody was scared everybody was nervous," Angle said. [H/T Essentially Sports]

Several WWE Superstars and legends also paid homage to the families and shared their memories of the incident.

Kurt Angle disclosed how the post-9/11 SmackDown show happened

While speaking on the same show, the Olympic gold medalist mentioned how he received the news from John Laurinaitis about the cancelation of the SmackDown show.

He also mentioned that Laurinaitis asked Angle to sit tight as WWE might work on an alternate plan.

“In a day or two, he [John Laurinaitis] said it’s not sure right now but they might possibly do something later on in the week so I just sat there in a hotel room and couldn’t do anything a lot of people were scared to go anywhere. It felt like you were around a big crowd that would leave you vulnerable, so you want to kind of stay put and stay in a private room and kind of wait it out, makes sure that the security in the US was a lot tighter.”

SmackDown took place two nights later on September 13. To kick off the show, the then-Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, addressed the audience and gave an inspirational speech asking the people to stay strong and grow stronger. The show was the first mass-gathering event that took place post 9/11.

In the main event of the show, Kurt Angle faced Rhyno and emerged victorious.

