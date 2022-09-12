WWE Superstars pay heartfelt tribute on the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy

Several WWE Superstars such as Triple H, Zelina Vega, and more paid tribute to the 9/11 tragedy and the families affected by the incident.

Many American families suffered tragic losses after a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Two decades later, families still mourn the loss of their loved ones during this devastating incident.

16-time WWE Champion John Cena paid tribute with a two-word post on Instagram.

WWE Legend and popular Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson paid his respects on Instagram with a heartfelt message to all the families who suffered due to the attack on September 11th.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon shared a message for all the families and also for the rest of the nation.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon When faced with adversity 21 years ago, we banded together as a nation to support & surround one another in love. May we, & future generations, never forget those men, women & children who lost their lives that day & the families they were taken from too early. #NeverForget911 When faced with adversity 21 years ago, we banded together as a nation to support & surround one another in love. May we, & future generations, never forget those men, women & children who lost their lives that day & the families they were taken from too early. #NeverForget911

The 14-time WWE Champion and Chief Content Officer Triple H also paid respects to the families and wrote, "We will never forget those we lost".

Triple H @TripleH

Remember them. Honor them. We will #NeverForget those we lost on this day 21 years ago.Remember them. Honor them. We will #NeverForget those we lost on this day 21 years ago. Remember them. Honor them.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt message remembering the loss of her father during this tragedy.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Sometimes it’s still hard to believe 9/11 happened. My brother found the posters my mom was putting up & giving to firefighters to help find him. That little drawing was mine. Still blows my mind & breaks my heart.



I fight thru the pain bc I know you’re with me. I love you Dad. Sometimes it’s still hard to believe 9/11 happened. My brother found the posters my mom was putting up & giving to firefighters to help find him. That little drawing was mine. Still blows my mind & breaks my heart. I fight thru the pain bc I know you’re with me. I love you Dad. https://t.co/qIWFlXrytm

Vega also made a request for people who were not directly affected by the tragic incident.

WWE commentator Byron Saxton shared a message mentioning his visit to the 9/11 memorial in Washington and the memorial's tribute to the horrific incident.

Byron Saxton @ByronSaxton



An honorable tribute to a horrific day which will never be forgotten. So thankful to have had the opportunity to visit the Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial in Cashmere, WA before #WWEWenatchee An honorable tribute to a horrific day which will never be forgotten. So thankful to have had the opportunity to visit the Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial in Cashmere, WA before #WWEWenatchee. An honorable tribute to a horrific day which will never be forgotten. https://t.co/DM6YT6dwo2

WWE hosted the first mass-gathering post 9/11

After the horrific incident, all mass gatherings, including sporting events and conferences, were canceled, ensuring public safety.

Two days later, on September 13th, 2001, WWE held its first major event since the attack. WWE SmackDown took place in Houston, Texas at the Compaq Center.

Last year, on September 11, a special documentary on the SmackDown show aired on Peacock TV.

WWE @WWE



: WWE Returns After 9/11 premieres tomorrow on For @VinceMcMahon , the feeling of kicking off that first #SmackDown following the September 11 terror attacks is almost indescribable. #NeverForget : WWE Returns After 9/11 premieres tomorrow on @peacockTV in the U.S., @WWENetwork everywhere else, and WWE on YouTube. For @VinceMcMahon, the feeling of kicking off that first #SmackDown following the September 11 terror attacks is almost indescribable.#NeverForget: WWE Returns After 9/11 premieres tomorrow on @peacockTV in the U.S., @WWENetwork everywhere else, and WWE on YouTube. https://t.co/jmmsXEFCtl

We at Sportskeeda mourn the loss of all the families and wish them to stay strong during these tough times.

What are your thoughts on the superstar's heartwarming messages?

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali