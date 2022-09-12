WWE Superstars pay heartfelt tribute on the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy

Several WWE Superstars such as Triple H, Zelina Vega, and more paid tribute to the 9/11 tragedy and the families affected by the incident.
Many American families suffered tragic losses after a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Two decades later, families still mourn the loss of their loved ones during this devastating incident.
16-time WWE Champion John Cena paid tribute with a two-word post on Instagram.
WWE Legend and popular Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson paid his respects on Instagram with a heartfelt message to all the families who suffered due to the attack on September 11th.
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon shared a message for all the families and also for the rest of the nation.
The 14-time WWE Champion and Chief Content Officer Triple H also paid respects to the families and wrote, "We will never forget those we lost".
WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt message remembering the loss of her father during this tragedy.
Vega also made a request for people who were not directly affected by the tragic incident.
WWE commentator Byron Saxton shared a message mentioning his visit to the 9/11 memorial in Washington and the memorial's tribute to the horrific incident.
WWE hosted the first mass-gathering post 9/11
After the horrific incident, all mass gatherings, including sporting events and conferences, were canceled, ensuring public safety.
Two days later, on September 13th, 2001, WWE held its first major event since the attack. WWE SmackDown took place in Houston, Texas at the Compaq Center.
Last year, on September 11, a special documentary on the SmackDown show aired on Peacock TV.
