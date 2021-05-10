WWE Hall of Famer recalls Randy Orton being fined $800 for hilarious reason

Randy Orton recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed his early years in WWE. It was here that Angle shared a story about when he first met Orton.

Kurt Angle recalls being on the road with a young Orton and the two were headed for a show in Florida. Unfortunately, Angle, who was driving at the time, had a poor sense of direction, and the duo ended up in Georgia.

Randy Orton got incredibly nervous, as they were late for the show. Once they reached the venue, they realized the doors were closed, and in his fear, The Viper kicked the door down, for which he was fined $800.

"I just remember travelling with you the one day when we were going to Florida and I ended up going the wrong way to Georgia. We ended up being an hour and a half late, and when we got to the arena you were so nervous about being late. The door was locked so you kicked it down and you shattered the window, and you end up having to pay $800 for it," said Kurt Angle.

Randy Orton is now a mentor for many of the young superstars in WWE

Randy Orton is a changed person now and has grown into one of the most respected stars in the WWE locker room. In fact, The Viper is now a mentor to many of the young superstars in WWE.

The newest RAW superstar, Mansoor, has credited Randy Orton for his guidance and even referred to him as "kind" and "approachable". He elaborated on his relationship with Orton in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

It's fascinating to see just how much Randy Orton has changed, from a brash, young rookie to a locker room leader.