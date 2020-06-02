Matt Riddle.

Kurt Angle's WWE future has been a matter of intense speculation ever since he returned following his WWE release to be the special guest referee in the Pit Fight match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Cbr.com recently interviewed Kurt Angle, and the Olympic Gold medalist revealed that WWE offered him the chance to manage Matt Riddle. Kurt Angle, however, had to turn down WWE's offer 'for various reasons.' Angle added that he would have loved to become Riddle's manager, but it just wasn't the right time.

Kurt Angle had high praise for Matt Riddle as he predicted that the King of Bros would become one of the faces of WWE. According to Kurt Angle, Matt Riddle has all the tools to be a top Superstar in the company. While Riddle's 'bro' gimmick may seem odd at first, Angle explained that Riddle is very likeable once you get to know him.

Matt Riddle is phenomenal in the ring, and Kurt Angle felt that the fans would love the former NXT Superstar.

"I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it's a little odd. But once you get to know him, he's very likable. And that's what he's going to get from the fans. They're going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He's phenomenal in the ring. There's no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he's going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn't the right time."

Will Kurt Angle get rehired by WWE?

Kurt Angle didn't rule out the possibility of pairing up with Matt Riddle in the future, and it can actually happen if a recent report is taken into account.

It was revealed that the WWE could offer Kurt Angle a lucrative deal to re-sign with the company as Vince Mcmahon may want to prevent the WWE Hall of Famer from joining AEW.

WWE released Kurt Angle on April 15th along with many other talents. Angle worked as a backstage producer before his WWE departure, and while he would surely get offers outside the company, WWE may want to retain his services.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle get rehired and booked as Matt Riddle's manager on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.