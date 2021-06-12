"You're most likely to get the answering machine" - Kurt Angle on his relationship with Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were fierce rivals during their time together in the WWE, and they even shared a solid off-screen relationship during the mid-2000s.

Angle and Lesnar wrestled on multiple occasions in the WWE, and their bouts were always reserved for high-profile pay-per-view slots. The exceptionally gifted athletes also worked in Japan, where they competed for the coveted IWGP Championship.

Kurt Angle is no longer with the WWE, and Brock Lesnar is also on one of his routine breaks from the ring. During the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" on AdFreeShows.com, Angle opened up about his current relationship with the Beast Incarnate.

Kurt Angle said he has a 'see you when I see you' relationship with Brock Lesnar. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that Lesnar preferred to stay socially inactive, and calling the former Universal champion was a futile exercise.

Kurt Angle added that Brock Lesnar is not too keen on frequently catching up with people. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that you'd be greeted to the answering machine nine times out of then when you dial Brock Lesnar's number.

"It has always been 'see you, when I see you' because Brock isn't that much of a social butterfly. You know, calling him and saying 'How are you? What's going on with your life? You doing okay? How is your family? Brock is not really into that stuff. So, if you call him, you're most likely to get the answering machine," Angle revealed.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, and rumors of his highly-anticipated comeback have been running rampant over the past few months.

The latest update regarding the Beast's SummerSlam status has complicated matters, but most fans expect to see the 43-year-old superstar at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in August.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

Brock Lesnar might not be a social butterfly, but he is an excellent businessman who always shows up for the big-money matches.

