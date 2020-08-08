Kurt Angle replaces Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling with two other stars

The Mount Rushmore of wrestling is something that is always rather interchangeable and depends on the person who is selecting the Superstars. For those out of the loop, the Mount Rushmore of wrestling is for those four wrestlers who are so legendary that their names would go up on Mount Rushmore if it was specifically built for the wrestling world. As a result of this, the opinions of different people differ regarding who should go up, on such a mountain. Now, in a question and answer session on his Facebook page, Kurt Angle named a few wrestlers, but in doing so, it appears that he has changed the names of four wrestlers that he had up there previously, with Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair being left off.

#OnThisDayInWWE 15 years ago, @RealKurtAngle sang Sexy Kurt, a parody of @ShawnMichaels' entrance music, with the help of Shawn's ex-manager Sensational Sherri 😂 pic.twitter.com/iJCw397DNI — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) March 24, 2020

Kurt Angle replaces Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

On his Facebook page, Kurt Angle was conducting a question and answer session when he answered a question pertaining to his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

When asked this question, he named Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and The Rock on his Mount Rushmore, and also said that he would think about putting John Cena on the list as well.

However, some fans noticed that this was different from his previous answer of Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, which he had told The Sun in his previous interview in January of this year.

Often, a wrestler's perception can change, and given the presence of so many top wrestling, it is unlikely that Kurt Angle left out Shawn Michaels or Ric Flair consciously.

Kurt Angle is currently retired from wrestling after losing a match at WWE WrestleMania to Baron Corbin. Although Angle had apparently wanted his last match to be against John Cena, he was not allowed to face him and faced Baron Corbin instead.

Angle was released by WWE with a number of other stars back in mid-April when the company was going through their cost-cutting measures. Since then, WWE had reportedly offered him a contract to join the company again, but Angle turned them down.