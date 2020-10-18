WWE legend Kurt Angle recently did a Q & A with fans on his Facebook page. Angle was asked a wide variety of questions from fans and here are the highlights.

Kurt Angle was asked about his dream opponent from the AEW roster. Angle named former WWE Superstar Miro fka Rusev:

Rusev [now known as Miro]. Do I need to explain why? Olympic Hero vs The Bulgarian Brute. He's an exceptional Performer.

The Olympic Gold medallist was also asked about best in-ring performers he had been in the ring with. Angle named the Brothers of Destruction - Kane and The Undertaker:

Kane and Undertaker were the two best in-ring performers I've ever wrestled. It was easy to wrestle them and that doesn't happen very often with a big guy.

Kurt Angle also spoke about his experience working with 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. Angle said working with Cena was a pleasure and put him over as talented and professional:

John was so great to work with. Kind, professional, and talented as hell. I didn’t carry him in that match. He carried himself. He’s the greatest WWE superstar of all time.

A fan also asked Kurt Angle whether being an Olympic gold medallist helped influence his decision to go into sports entertainment. Angle said that he would have probably done it either way but it definitely helped:

It helped, but I would have pursued it anyway. It may have taken me a bit longer to get there but I would have done it. I fell in love with it in 1998 after I started watching WWE.

Kurt Angle's last WWE match

Kurt Angle's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. Angle had been feuding with Corbin since his time as RAW GM but unfortunately he ended up losing his last match to Corbin, although he did get some revenge the following night on RAW.

Angle's opponent of choice for his last match was John Cena, as he has said so in interviewes since but he ended up facing Baron Corbin, which was a decision made by Vince McMahon.