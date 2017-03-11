WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals whether Hulk Hogan had a problem tapping out to him

Kurt Angle reveals if 'The Hulkster' had a problem tapping out to him at King of the Ring 2002.

by Mike Diaz News 11 Mar 2017, 16:51 IST

Kurt Angle reveals backstage talks with Hogan

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle is heading into the WWE Hall Of Fame and recently participated in a Reddit Q&A to promote it.

Angle was asked if Hulk Hogan had a problem tapping out to him in their 2002 King Of The Ring match, to which the Olympic Gold medallist stated that The Hulkster took it surprisingly well.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle departed from the company in 2006 after having signed with the WWE back in 1998, he then headed to TNA, where he competed for ten years. Now, after having competed on the independent circuit for a while, Angle is ready to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame

Hogan, on the other hand, is currently under quite a bit of heat after it was revealed that the Hall of Famer made some viciously racist comments while under the influence, as per a hidden camera video of him.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Angle had to say about the conversation between him, Hogan, and Vince McMahon regarding Hogan tapping out to Angle:

"I didn't think he was going to do it! You know, I remember meeting with Vince McMahon and Hogan came into the room. Vince had us together and we were staring each other in the eyes - it was a pretty intense meeting. Hogan and I were sitting where our knees were touching. Vince was just off to the side. He basically just said, we were looking at each other and I hear Vince say, 'Alright Terry, you're going to tap out to Kurt tonight.' "Terry paused for about five seconds and he looked me in the eyes and he said, 'Okay. Let's do this.'”

What’s next?

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2017 on the 31st of March, 2017, prior to WrestleMania 33. There have been rumours that Angle might actually take up the role of the on-screen General Manager of RAW, once Mick Foley departs.

As far as Hulk Hogan is concerned, even though he’s quite far off from making a full return to the WWE, he’s well on his way as the WWE have been easing him into their programming with references and mentions of his name and towards the body of his work.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Hogan is definitely a business-first person. By the time he came around to feuding against Kurt Angle in this particular instance, his days at the top had already passed. Angle’s win over Hogan was a sort of ‘passing of the torch’ moment from Hogan to Angle.

Angle has since paved a remarkable path of his own with his career in professional wrestling and will now sit alongside Hogan in the ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame.

It has yet to be revealed who will induct Angle into the Hall Of Fame, but after everything they’ve been through together, perhaps Hogan could be the one to do the honours.

They had a hell of a rivalry and the WWE could be looking for a good way to ease ‘The Hulkster’ back into the WWE Universe after his recent troubles. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

