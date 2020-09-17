WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies on Facebook, and had tons of praise for AEW star Chris Jericho. Angle went as far as saying that he's jealous of what Jericho is being able to do at his age. Angle acknowledged the fact that Jericho has been wrestling for around three decades now, and is still doing well in the squared circle. He finished off by making a bold statement, and said that Jericho might go down in pro wrestling history as one of the Top 5 wrestlers of all time.

Chris Jericho, at 49, is still one of the most popular wrestlers today

Chris Jericho is still killing it in the ring as well as in his promos, around three decades after he made his pro wrestling debut. He was an incredibly popular Cruiserweight star in WCW during the late 90s, and carried his momentum over to WWE in late 1999. In WWE, Chris Jericho became one of the most successful World Champions of all time, and elevated the Intercontinental title like many few have been able to do.

Chris Jericho signed with AEW in early 2019, and was crowned the promotion's first-ever World Champion months later. His World title reign gave AEW some much-needed exposure in mainstream media.