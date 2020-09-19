Vince McMahon has been at the helm of affairs at WWE for four decades, and has transformed the company into a global powerhouse in entertainment. The WWE Chairman is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, despite him turning 75 recently.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, in a recent interview with WrestlingInc, revealed what Vince McMahon told him backstage. Angle revealed that McMahon had told him how long he will be alive for.

Angle reveals when Vince McMahon thinks he's going pass away

Angle was asked who will take over the company from Vince McMahon after his passing, to which he said that it could be Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon or Triple H, who will take over as the one heading WWE.

He said that Vince McMahon once told him backstage how long he would live for:

"Well, I don't think they could go wrong either way whether it's Stephanie and Hunter or Shane McMahon. So that's really up to the big guy (Vince McMahon). I was under the assumption, when Shane left awhile ago, that Stephanie would be the next one, Triple H and Stephanie should stay together, but Shane's back, and I don't know what they're going to decide. I know this, Vince McMahon believes he's going to live to be 105. He's told me so don't expect this guy to drop dead anytime soon. He's in the best shape of his life, but he's 75. We all know he's getting older, but the guy's healthy as a horse, and he has a 'no die' mentality man. He's an animal."

Vince McMahon looks in terrific shape even though he's 75 years of age, and will head the company until his passing.

Triple H revealed earlier this year that his wife, Stephanie McMahon, is perhaps the one who will take over from Vince McMahon. He said that Stephanie was the "heart" and "soul" of WWE and that if Vince McMahon is taken out of the equation, Stephanie "is the WWE".