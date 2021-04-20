WWE legend says Ric Flair warned him not to sign with WCW - "They're gonna bury you!"

Kurt Angle has said Ric Flair warned him against signing with WCW before he signed with WWE.

In the first edition of Ask Kurt Anything from The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed he was approached by a representative from WCW before he finally signed on the dotted line for Vince McMahon's company. Angle also said he was advised to call 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair for advice on the issue.

Flair - who was working for WCW at the time - warned the Olympian not to sign with Ted Turner's WCW, saying "they'll bury you!" Flair advised the future WWE Champion to sign with WWE because Vince McMahon would "take care" of him.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say on his conversation with Ric Flair:

"Somebody did approach me. I’m not sure who it was. Somebody called me and told me they (WCW) were interested, and they heard I was interested in WWE. Because I’d just met with WWE that week. This was the same week, right after the Olympics when Vince offered me the multi-million dollar deal. Somebody called me and said “If you want advice, call Ric Flair.” So I called Ric Flair... We started talking about wrestling and I said “Would it be smart to go to WCW?” He said, “Hell no! No way. They’re not gonna use you right. You go to WWE? Vince will take care of you. Don’t come to WCW, they’re gonna bury you!” Ric was working for WCW at the time! So I thought he either doesn’t want me to take his spot, or he’s being honest. I think he was being honest."

Angle ultimately signed with WWE in 1998.

Ric Flair returned to WWE after the demise of WCW

Ric Flair spent several more years in WWE (Credit: WWE)

After spending a few months away from the ring after the fall of WCW, Ric Flair made his grand return to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2001. As well as being a performer, Flair would portray the role of the company's "co-owner" for a short time in a great move for his character.

He wrestled his last match for WWE against Shawn Michaels in a true classic at WrestleMania 24 in Orlando. While it was supposed to be his retirement match, he continued to wrestle for various other promotions.

Ric Flair is now retired and has been featured on WWE television recently in storylines alongside his daughter, Charlotte Flair.