Kurt Angle reveals why he was upset after his return to WWE in 2017

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently joined fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in his highly acclaimed podcast Broken Skull Sessions, on the WWE Network. The two friends and on-screen rivals spoke about various things during the near two-hour-long podcast.

One of the topics brought up by Stone Cold was Kurt Angle's return to WWE in 2017 following which he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and later made the General Manager of RAW. Kurt Angle revealed that he was upset with the fact that WWE had no plans for him to wrestle.

"I didn't want to be inducted right away. I wanted to wrestle. I spent that one year off, going around wrestling. I was keeping myself active because I knew WWE would bring me back. When they brought me back, they had no plans for me to wrestle. And that was upsetting to me."

Lets give this a go! pic.twitter.com/nJKhHdkwTs — 🇬🇧 Phil - ItsPhilRealToMe 🇬🇧 (@ItsPhilRealToMe) September 27, 2020

Kurt Angle further stated how he had matches against the likes of Rey Mysterio outside WWE before his return, and how he was keeping himself in great shape. But when he got to know about WWE's plans for him, he stopped wrestling and his body took a toll.

Angle then went on to mention that he wanted a Goldberg-like run on his return and wanted to have a quick title run. But WWE did not have such plans for him.

"What I wanted to do was... I wanted to do what Goldberg did. Have a quick title run, to do a main event. That wasn't in the plans because whenever I did wrestle, I was getting my a*s beat, or it was a tag match with Ronda. It was to promote her, it wasn't me. It was me, Triple H, and Stephanie highlighting Ronda."

Kurt Angle talks about his retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle then spoke about his retirement match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. He said that even though Corbin was a tough worker, he wanted a bigger last match against someone like Stone Cold, The Rock, or John Cena:

Advertisement

"And when I wrestled Baron Corbin, I would've preferred Stone Cold or The Rock or (John) Cena but... you know, Baron was a good kid, he was a tough worker, great guy. But to have that as my retirement match, it was a little bit, you know. They never treated me the same as they did the first time."

Earlier this year, Kurt Angle was released from his WWE contract as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. WWE did come back to him later with an offer to become Matt Riddle's manager, but he turned it down to focus on his health and nutrition business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.