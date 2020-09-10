Kurt Angle reveals how Vince McMahon denied him his choice of his last WWE opponent before retiring

Kurt Angle wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania 35 and retired from the wrestling business. In his last match for the company, Kurt Angle shocked the WWE Universe by choosing King Corbin as his last opponent, where the fans had been expecting someone else like John Cena. Since then, he has been released by WWE and is a free agent. During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, he talked about various different things, including the possibility of him signing with AEW, as well as how Vince McMahon did not let him choose the opponent that he wanted for his last wrestling match in WWE before retiring from wrestling altogether.

Kurt Angle reveals what Vince McMahon told him about his last WWE opponent

Kurt Angle had decided to retire at WrestleMania 35 and said that his previous inactivity in his role as General Manager on WWE RAW had caught up to him. He said that he wanted to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania and retire.

"It just caught up to me, the inactivity. Believe it or not, everybody thinks that wrestling is the best thing for you, but that's not always the case, especially in professional wrestling. If you're not active in the ring every week, at least every week or every night, then you're going to go stale, your body's going to become stiff and arthritic, especially when you're in as long as I was. The opportunity passed by and I decided that I was going to retire. I wasn't supposed to retire when I did, but I told Vince I don't want to do it anymore, and that's when I said, I'd like to wrestle Cena."

However, Vince McMahon was not happy with that, and offered Kurt Angle a chance to wrestle John Cena the next year, and face King Corbin to finish their feud instead.

"He said I can't give him to you this year because you had a program with Corbin the last eight months, you got to finish it up. And Vince was right. So I did it, and he said if you want Cena next year, we could talk about it. And I said no, I'm done this year. So that was my choice. And I'm glad I stuck to it. I didn't like the way I looked, and it was a little embarrassing."

