WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals what Triple H told him regarding an in-ring return

What did Triple H tell Kurt Angle about a possible in-ring return to the WWE?

by Mike Diaz News 01 Mar 2017, 10:09 IST

Kurt Angle talks about his conversation with Triple H

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle is going into the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the 2017 class, and that has sparked much speculation regarding his future inside the ring.

With Angle coming back into the WWE family, many want to see the former Olympian in one more match in the WWE, and during a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio, Angle revealed what Triple H told him about that possibility.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle headlines a stacked 2017 Hall Of Fame class alongside The Freebirds, Diamond Dallas Page, and Beth Phoenix.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Angle had to say about Triple H’s response to a possible in-ring return for him:

"I talked to Triple H and I did throw that at him and he said 'Listen, we're not gonna talk about all of that until after the Hall Of Fame.' He did say we will talk afterwards. My guess is I will return. I'm not talking for WWE, I'm speaking for myself. I'd imagine it will occur sometime I just don't know. But right now the main focus is the Hall Of Fame."

What’s next?

While no rumours as to who Angle would wrestle if he does return to the ring have surfaced yet, there is a lot of heavy heat on a rumour that Angle could be replacing Mick Foley as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Angle has a significant injury history and is still young in his sobriety from drug abuse, so an in-ring return to the grandest pro wrestling promotion may be a little too soon. I do, however, love the idea of bringing him back to WWE TV as the RAW General Manager.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com