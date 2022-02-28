"Especially when doing a promo" - Kurt Angle reveals a WWE crowd chant that always threw him off

Kurt Angle revealed that the 'What?' chants often unsettled him whenever he cut promos in WWE.

The Olympic gold medalist made the honest revelation while speaking about the No Way Out 2002 show on this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Despite being one of the most natural promo-cutters in pro wrestling history, even Kurt Angle faced difficulties while dealing with the crowd's 'What?' chants.

However, Angle added that fan interaction was of utmost importance for any wrestling company and that the WWE stars had to deal with all kinds of chants, irrespective of the discomfort they faced.

"Oh yeah! Especially when doing a promo, you know, pausing between these segments, fans chant 'What?' So, if you don't want them to chant 'What?' you have to run through your promo without pausing, and that can be very difficult to do. But for the most part, you do want the fans to participate. So, the what chants, whether they throw you off or not, you have to deal with them!" revealed Kurt Angle. [9:20 - 9:42]

What did Kurt Angle say about Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored WWE return?

Stone Cold Steve Austin created the iconic 'What?' chants, and Kurt Angle was also asked about his former rival's reported return for a WrestleMania 38 match.

The Texas Rattlesnake is expected to come out of retirement to face Kevin Owens.

Kurt Angle felt it was the perfect way to get the Hall of Famer back into the ring after a 19-year absence:

"Well, it makes perfect sense. Stunner vs. Stunner, you know, Kevin Owens took Stone Cold's finish, and I think that's probably the best match-up for Stone Cold at this particular time. And Kevin Owens, he could go in that ring. He is very athletic, especially for his size." [27:18 - 27:36]

WWE fans better brace themselves for loud 'What?' chants should Stone Cold Steve Austin return to TV to set up his rumored WWE WrestleMania 38 bout against Kevin Owens.

