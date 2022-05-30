"I'd love to see us reunite" - Kurt Angle's former ally is still friends with the WWE legend

Charlie Haas has provided some positive news for fans of his WWE alliance with Kurt Angle and Shelton Benjamin.

In December 2002, Benjamin and Haas joined forces with the Olympic gold medallist to form Team Angle. The villainous trio worked together on SmackDown against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Chris Benoit at the start of the Ruthless Aggression era.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes’ Liam Alexander-Stewart, Haas confirmed that a Team Angle reunion could one day be on the cards.

“Shelton and I talk almost once, twice a week,” Haas said. “Kurt and I, we’re always texting or talking. Team Angle’s a family. We’ve been together for a while. I hope we can do a WrestleCon [convention] together or something. Whatever happens, I’d love to see us reunite in some way, shape or form.” [10:20-10:37]

Realistically, the three men are unlikely to compete in the ring together ever again. Angle, 53, retired from wrestling in 2019 and recently underwent double knee surgery. Haas, 50, still wrestles regularly, while Benjamin, 46, is a member of the WWE RAW roster.

Why did Kurt Angle fire Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin in WWE?

Although Team Angle is remembered fondly by fans, Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin only worked alongside Kurt Angle for six months.

In June 2003, the four-time WWE Champion raised concerns about his allies shortly after they lost the Tag Team Championship to Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri. Haas and Benjamin questioned Angle’s leadership of the team, prompting him to fire them.

Renamed The World’s Greatest Tag Team, Haas and Benjamin recaptured the tag titles from Guerrero and Tajiri before splitting up in March 2004. They reunited in WWE between December 2006 and November 2007, and later joined forces in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene.

