Kurt Angle in good spirits after undergoing double knee surgery

Kurt Angle is on the road to recovery after successful double knee replacement surgery earlier today.

The Olympic Gold Medalist revealed last month on The Kurt Angle Show that he would be going in for surgery this month but didn't specify a date.

After successful surgery, the WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to update his fans on his status and appeared to be in great spirits. Tweeting out:

"Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today. So far so good. I realize rehab is going to be a b*tch, but I'm ready for it. If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It's true!!!! Thank you all!!!!" Angle tweeted.

Angle accompanied the message on social media with a video from his hospital bed following surgery. Angle appeared to be in great spirits and was even laughing about the epidural, making his legs numb.

"Hey this your Olympic Hero Kurt Angle, and I'm in the hospital right now because I just had knee replacements done this morning," Kurt Angle said. "And I'm feeling pretty good right now. But my legs are numb because of the epidural [laughs]. So I know I have a long road ahead of me, and I'm willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before. I want to thank all of you for all your support, and your wishes and prayers for my surgery. I really do appreciate it. God bless you all."

Angle hasn't competed in a match since losing to Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Although there have been offers for him to return to the ring, he hasn't accepted any. It will be interesting to see if The Olympic Gold medalist will step back into the ring again down the line following his recovery.

