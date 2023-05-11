Kurt Angle's WWE milk truck owner rejected huge offer to sell the vehicle

Kurt Angle recently recalled how a WWE fan had no interest in selling the milk truck that was used in a memorable RAW segment.

On August 20, 2001, Angle famously doused Steve Austin, Stephanie McMahon, and the rest of The Alliance with milk. As part of the latest series of A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, the Olympic gold medalist tracked down the owner of the milk truck.

In an interview on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Angle revealed that the owner refused to sell the vehicle for $60,000:

"We offered this guy sixty grand for his truck and he said no. It was crazy, man. Not everybody agrees to give away their stuff. Some people say no." [26:29 – 26:39]

The second season of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures premiered on April 30. The series features legendary superstars traveling across America in search of famous wrestling memorabilia.

Why the Kurt Angle milk truck owner refused to sell

While Kurt Angle is undoubtedly among the greatest wrestlers of all time, he is also widely recognized as one of WWE's best entertainers. The milk truck moment, often referred to as "Milk-o-Mania," was a highlight of the Hall of Famer's career.

Angle explained that the milk truck owner wanted to keep the vehicle because he regularly uses it for parades:

"When I did that on the episode of RAW, that truck became famous because it was used on WWE television, so they started using it for all these parades. This truck became the famous milk truck that was on RAW with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kurt Angle, so the guy grew really attached to it, so do the people in the community, so they use it for six parades a year and he didn't wanna give it up." [26:46 – 27:13]

The WWE legend jokingly added that the milk truck is "on its last legs." He thinks the vehicle is probably only worth around $5,000.

Did you enjoy Kurt Angle's "Milk-o-Mania" moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

