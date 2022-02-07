"Eventually, I will put him up there" - Former WWE star says AJ Styles will reach Shawn Michaels' level

AJ Styles has always drawn comparisons to Shawn Michaels for his in-ring mastery over the years. During this week's episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle stated that he would eventually put him in the same bracket as The Heartbreak Kid.

The WWE Hall of Famer has shared the ring with both Michaels and Styles on several occasions, and he felt the Phenomenal One is on course to be just as good as Shawn Michaels. Angle also admitted that most modern-day professional wrestlers had their best matches against AJ Styles.

"Listen, let me tell you something about AJ. Everybody has their best match with AJ. He has great chemistry with everybody. I wouldn't put him up there with Shawn Michaels yet, but eventually, I will put him up there with Shawn Michaels. He is that good," Kurt Angle said. [19:17 - 19:33]

Kurt Angle's first televised singles match for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling incidentally happened against AJ Styles in 2006.

The Olympic Hero explained that TNA wanted to pair him up with performers who'd make him look good, and despite being young at the time, Styles was still considered a complete worker.

"AJ was so talented. I think they wanted to keep handing me guys that could really work in the ring and make me look good since I was relatively new. AJ is the one guy that can actually do that," recalled Angle. [18:52 - 19:09]

Shawn Michaels turned down the offer to face AJ Styles

AJ Styles' arrival in the WWE in 2016 gave rise to the possibility of a dream match against Shawn Michaels. The legendary star may have retired but was always in the conversation regarding an in-ring comeback.

Styles revealed in an interview in 2019 that HBK had rejected the offer to have the highly-anticipated bout as he wanted to stay retired after his return for the Crown Jewel show the previous year.

"I would have loved the opportunity to get in the ring with him. I asked Shawn about a match, and he said, 'No.' I can't do anything about that. I would love the opportunity to have a match. But I get where he's coming from. When I retire, I want to remain retired too," Styles told Cathy Kelly.

Styles is nearing the tail end of his career and would love to strike the Shawn Michaels match off his wishlist. Is there still hope for fans to see the 56-year-old veteran return to face the current WWE star? Sound off in the comments section.

