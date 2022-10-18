Kurt Angle says Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero legitimately beat up ex-WWE star in the ring

WWE legend Kurt Angle has revealed that Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, and Bob Holly "beat the crap" out of former star Daniel Puder.

Puder is a former WWE star who won the Tough Enough competition in 2004. He was in a storyline with Kurt Angle and put the legend in a legitimate Kimura Lock, which angered the Olympic gold medalist.

In his recent appearance on TheBubbaArmy, Angle said that the locker room was upset with Puder's behavior behind the scenes at Royal Rumble in 2005. Guerrero, Benoit, and Holly legitimately hit Puder in the ring to send him a message.

"He (Puder) started getting really arrogant and telling people he was in the main event of the Royal Rumble, because he was going to be in the Rumble, he thought he was in the main event. Guys heard about that and went, 'ok this guy's an a**hole.' So at the Royal Rumble, they made sure the first four entrants were Puder, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit and Bob Holly... They beat the crap out of this kid and threw him over the top rope. And it was done. And you know what, his career never got better after that," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Puder lasted four minutes in the ring at the Royal Rumble, eventually eliminated by Bob Holly.

Daniel Puder had real-life heat with Kurt Angle in WWE

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Puder said that Kurt Angle was a bit of a 'punk' and claimed that Angle didn't want to shake his hand during their match, as he was angry with him.

"I think he’s a little a little bit of a punk. It showed when I went to go shake his hand and he didn’t want to shake my hand. I get it, I showed him up on TV, he wasn’t expecting me to do that, those were the ground rules, you can listen to the ref that actually stopped it early. There’s a video online...I’m like what’s the deal, you want to tell the truth one point," said Puder.

The former WWE star, who is a trained MMA fighter, felt that Angle was a bully but said that he would still be willing to work with the Olympic gold medalist.

Should Daniel Puder have put Kurt Angle in the Kimura Lock? Leave a comment below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes