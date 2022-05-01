Kurt Angle feels a current star has surpassed Shawn Michaels as the greatest of all time

Kurt Angle is widely considered among the best professional wrestlers ever, and it's always fascinating to learn about the Olympic gold medalist's thoughts regarding his peers.

Angle recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online and explained why Chris Jericho had gone past Shawn Michaels. He also declared the current AEW star to be the greatest wrestling superstar of all time.

During an appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast not too long ago, Kurt Angle told the former AEW World Champion that his recent work had given him the edge over the Heartbreak Kid.

Kurt Angle stuck with his opinion of Jericho and noted how the former WWE star has consistently reinvented himself throughout his career. Chris Jericho is still relevant at the age of 51, and it's all a result of his dedication to improving his craft.

"What he's been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career, at 51, 52 years of age, and being in the business for over 30 years," said Kurt Angle. "He put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and he's very talented. So, I put him up there with Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he's doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially the amount of years he put in." (From 5:00 onwards)

What did Kurt Angle tell Chris Jericho on the latter's podcast?

Angle had some of the best matches of his career against Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels. Therefore, it's not surprising that the two legends are at the top of the Olympic Hero's list.

However, Angle was his honest self while speaking to Jericho several months back and told his former rival that he was the undisputed G.O.A.T in professional wrestling.

"I've always thought Shawn Michaels was the greatest of all time. ... But what you've been able to accomplish in AEW, & how long you've been able to have this career, I think you have taken over as the greatest of all time. You really have. I mean that with all my heart," Angle told Jericho. (Reddit user u/hajahe155)

Is Chris Jericho really the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

