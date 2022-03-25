"I'm sorry, that kid is incredible"- Kurt Angle says current WWE star reminds him of Eddie Guerrero

Kurt Angle had some iconic battles against Eddie Guerrero in the WWE during his prime, and he looked back at one such match from WrestleMania 20 during this week's episode of his podcast.

While rewatching the classic from several years ago, Kurt Angle stated that he ranked Eddie Guerrero as one of the best in-ring workers he'd ever worked with and put the Hall of Famer on the same level as Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit.

The Olympic gold medalist also made a big claim about AJ Styles and included the current WWE RAW superstar amongst the greats mentioned above.

While their characters didn't match, Kurt Angle believes AJ Styles was similar to Eddie Guerrero from an in-ring perspective.

Here's what Kurt Angle said on a bonus episode of his AdFreeShows podcast:

"Oh, it's so hard to pick one person to be the absolute best. I've got to put him (Eddie Guerrero) up there with Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and I have to throw in AJ Styles in there," stated Kurt Angle. "I'm sorry, that kid is incredible; (he) reminds me a lot of Eddie Guerrero. Not from a character perspective, but from an in-ring wrestling perspective, very identical."

AJ Styles will face Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles and Edge kicked off their feud a few weeks back as the Rated-R Superstar issued an open challenge to the entire roster.

Edge made a significant statement early on in the program by assaulting AJ Styles, and the angle effectively set up a dream WWE WrestleMania clash for the ages.

Edge and Styles were previously slated to compete on night two before WWE recently rescheduled the bout for the first day. The veteran superstars are masters of their craft, and most fans expect them to put on one of the best matches across the entire WrestleMania card.

What are your hopes and expectations from Styles vs. Edge? Also, do you agree with Kurt Angle drawing parallels between AJ and Eddie Guerrero? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao