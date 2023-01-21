Kurt Angle says forgotten 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion has done enough to be called a "Legend"

Kurt Angle is back with another insightful episode of his podcast, where he briefly spoke about the seemingly underrated Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Chavo began his WWE career alongside his uncle Eddie Guerrero as Los Guerreros enjoyed two Tag Team Title reigns before their split during the early 2000s. While Eddie went on to establish himself as a World Champion, Chavo Guerrero Jr. settled into the mid-card picture, and most notably, had four stints with the Cruiserweight Title.

Chavo also won the ECW Championship once and has not worked for the WWE since his exit in 2011.

The WWE Universe might often forget Chavo Guerrero Jr's accomplishments in the business, but Kurt Angle firmly believes that his former colleague should be considered a legend due to his resume. In addition to WWE, Chavo Guerrero has also appeared for WCW, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, Lucha Underground, and AEW, making him among the few wrestlers to have achieved this impressive feat.

While speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist praised Chavo Guerrero Jr. and admitted that Eddie's incredible success might have overshadowed his nephew's exploits in the business.

"Yes (whether Chavo Guerrero Jr. was overshadowed). I think Chavo was really good. I think he was great. I think he is even legendary; I believe that. I think he has given enough time in professional wrestling and has had enough success to be called a legend." [9:21 - 9:36]

Kurt Angle on the difference between Chavo and Eddie Guerrero

Despite his premature demise in 2005, Eddie Guerrero is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Latino Heat was a massively popular name during his prime, as fans loved his infectious charisma, exceptional skills, and the way he used to "Lie, Cheat, and Steal" his way to a victory inside the squared circle.

Kurt Angle noted that Eddie's commanding on-screen presence set him apart from Chavo Guerrero Jr. While Chavo was a gifted performer in his own right, Angle said that no wrestler possessed what Eddie Guerrero had during the peak of his career.

The Olympic Hero added:

"But he wasn't Eddie. That's just how it is. Eddie had a certain charisma. He had a certain look. He had a certain way about him. He carried himself differently. There is never going to be another Eddie Guerrero." [9:37 - 10:00]

Do you agree with Angle's views on the Guerreros? Sound off in the comments section below.

