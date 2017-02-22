WWE News: Kurt Angle says he doesn’t doubt WWE putting him in title picture

Will Kurt Angle regain the WWE Championship in the future?

Could we see the Olympic Gold Medalist become the WWE Champion again?

What’s the Story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed by Ring Rust Radio and discussed getting into the ring. This led to Angle talking about his hope to get back in the ring as well as believing that the WWE would put him in the main event to pursue a major title. He said the following during his interview:

“It does give me a lot of hope. I wouldn’t doubt once we get past the Hall of Fame, I take the physical and pass it—which most likely they are going to want me to do—I wouldn’t doubt that I would be in the title hunt.”

Here’s the full interview:

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was revealed to be the first inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame Class as the headliner.

His Hall of Fame induction will mark 11 years since he left the company and his induction will take place Friday, March 31, 2017. Angle’s last match in the WWE took place back in 2006 on an episode of ECW when Kurt Angle and ECW Legend Sabu fought to a draw.

Also read: WWE News: Kurt Angle says he’s not finished with wrestling, may work with the WWE

Many fans predicted that Angle would take part in the Royal Rumble match, but he publicly denied this in an interview with TMZ Sports claiming that he has only been contacted in regards to the Hall of Fame Induction; a claim that was proven to be correct.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said that he thinks Angle will wrestle again in a WWE ring, but that it may be a one-off deal.

The Heart of the Matter

While some fans have grown tired of seeing the main event scene being dominated by part-time wrestlers, there are still a lot of people who wouldn’t have a problem seeing The Olympic Gold Medalist contend for the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship.

Angle is a legend and a fantastic wrestler, so having him go after a title let alone winning it would make either top belt look that much more prestigious.

What’s next?

It’s abundantly clear that Angle won’t be wrestling on the WrestleMania card, but there could be hope for pay-per-views down the line like SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Fans can only hope that the WWE reaches out to Angle and that Angle could pass their physical, should they consider having him back in the ring.

Sportskeeda’s take

Having Angle fight for a title would add some major prestige to the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship and that is never bad for a world title. As stated earlier, some fans have grown tired of part-timers running the main event scene, but there’s obviously still a huge crowd for these wrestlers.

If Angle did come back, it would be reasonable to assume that most fans would want to see him return to the brand that built a decent portion of his legacy in the WWE; SmackDown.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com