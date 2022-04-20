"He’s a great athlete" - Kurt Angle says major star surprised him the most at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said that SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee surprised him with his performance at WrestleMania 38.

The former NFL punter competed in two matches at the event. He first defeated current United States Champion Theory and lost to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Pat's performance was one of the highlights of the night.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist heaped praise on McAfee, referring to him as a great athlete.

“Pat McAfee was the surprise performance at WrestleMania. I would’ve never expected him to do what he did, that was pretty amazing, especially for a non-wrestler. That jump to the top rope was impressive, and then the superplex? Wow! He has some good leaps, he’s a great athlete." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Kurt Angle says he's open to going to WWE or AEW

In an interview with WhatCulture, Kurt stated that he's open to going back to WWE or joining AEW. He mentioned that he had received offers from both companies but turned them down.

However, he mentioned that he'd be on board if either company came up with something worthwhile.

"Well, I'm leaving it open. I've gotten offers from both companies, didn't accept them. I didn't feel it was right at that particular time. But if they come up with something that I think is worth it, I will do it," Angle said.

Angle is a major name in the business, and there are so many people he could work with as a manager. If the promotions can give him a good storyline, it'll be interesting to see which company he'll sign with.

