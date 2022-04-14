WWE Hall of Famer has had talks with Vince McMahon regarding return

Could Vince McMahon convince another WWE Hall of Famer to return to the ring?

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently sat down with WhatCulture Wrestling to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about working for one of the two major wrestling companies in the future,

Angle admitted that he's had offers from both of them and turned them down. Although he did state if they came up with something worthwhile, he would do it.

"Well, I'm leaving it open," Kurt Angle said. "I've gotten offers from both companies, didn't accept them. I didn't feel it was right at that particular time. But if they come up with something that I think is worth it, I will do it." [Timestamp: 9:13 - 9:27]

WhatCulture Wrestling @WhatCultureWWE



Check out our latest interview from WrestleMania weekend: Kurt Angle on having offers from both AEW and WWE, his IMPACT run being better than his WWE run, Samoa Joe in AEW and much more.Check out our latest interview from WrestleMania weekend: youtu.be/YHgW_HqdCIg Kurt Angle on having offers from both AEW and WWE, his IMPACT run being better than his WWE run, Samoa Joe in AEW and much more. Check out our latest interview from WrestleMania weekend: youtu.be/YHgW_HqdCIg https://t.co/kEVvSxLWpG

Kurt Angle is a big fan of Samoa Joe, who's been released twice by Vince McMahon

One of Kurt Angle's greatest rivals is Samoa Joe. Despite Angle and Joe having a tremendous rivalry over the years, Vince McMahon didn't see as much in The Samoan Submission Machine. The former NXT Champion has been released from WWE twice in only a couple of years.

On the other hand, Angle was very happy to hear about Joe's return to Ring of Honor on WrestleMania 38 weekend. He also talked about how much he loved working with him.

"Samoa Joe going back to Ring of Honor. I think it's awesome," Kurt Angle said. "I'm so happy for him to see him get back in the ring. I've always thought of him as one of my fiercest competitors, and I absolutely love working in ring with him. Him and AJ Styles in TNA were incredible." [Timestamp: 8:38 - 8:54]

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin “Recibí ofertas de ambas empresas (WWE y AEW) y no las acepté. No sentí que fuera correcto en ese momento en particular. Pero si se les ocurre algo que yo crea que valga la pena, lo haré”.



-Kurt Angle en entrevista con WhatCulture. “Recibí ofertas de ambas empresas (WWE y AEW) y no las acepté. No sentí que fuera correcto en ese momento en particular. Pero si se les ocurre algo que yo crea que valga la pena, lo haré”.-Kurt Angle en entrevista con WhatCulture. https://t.co/DRpZY7zXh2

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments? Would you like to see Vince McMahon convince him to return to WWE somewhere down the line? Or would you rather see some dream matches in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WhatCulture with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like to see Kurt Angle go? WWE AEW 0 votes so far