Kurt Angle says WWE commentator would've become world champion if not for his career-ending disease

WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness could have had a bright in-ring career if he hadn't contracted a career-ending disease, said Kurt Angle.

The NXT UK commentator was highly-regarded for his in-ring ability and promo work when he wrestled for various promotions in the US. His brief run on TNA/IMPACT was cut short due to Hepatitis B.

In a recent Q&A session, Angle said McGuinness could've been a top star in WWE if he signed with them in his prime. The Hall of Famer spoke proudly about his TNA matches with McGuinness and hoped they would've happened at WrestleMania:

"Nigel was incredible. We had an awesome match...our three matches were unbelievable. It was one of my favorite programmes that I worked in TNA, or even WWE. I wish my match with him would've been on the biggest stage at WrestleMania. That's how Nigel McGuinness was. I have a lot of respect for the kid and I think that his future, if he didn't have that disease, he would've went on to become WWE Champion."

"He had all the tools – he could talk, cut promos, he had a great character, his in-ring skills were phenomenal, I absolutely loved the kid."

nigel mcguinness @McGuinnessNigel Just for the record, as some people seem misinformed, I was always ok to wrestle, I never retired because of injuries. Just for the record, as some people seem misinformed, I was always ok to wrestle, I never retired because of injuries.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised McGuiness' ability behind the commentary desk, stating that the NXT UK commentator was always good at it.

Nigel McGuinness' current run in WWE

In 2016, McGuinness got signed to WWE as a commentator, thus achieving his lifelong dream.

Before joining the NXT commentary booth, the Englishman debuted alongside Michael Cole during the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

Following the pandemic, WWE furloughed McGuinness but brought him back a few months later. McGuinness is currently a commentator on NXT UK as well as 205 Live.

