Kurt Angle says safety measure introduced by WWE is 'the new normal'

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle was a part of a recent Q & A session recently on his Facebook page. where he answered a lot of questions about a variety of topics. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the safety measures that had been introduced by WWE and said that it was the 'new normal' for the foreseeable future.

Kurt Angle says safety measures will be the 'new normal' in WWE shows

With the current pandemic, WWE, along with AEW, has been forced to hold their shows in empty arenas. Due to this obstacle. the ambiance has been something that the shows have been lacking. WWE has tried to battle this by changing things up, and The Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles was an example of that. Lately, they have taken a page out of AEW's book when it comes to their shows and has had their talent from their Performance Center and NXT Superstars attend the shows and cheer on their colleagues, acting as a proxy crowd.

Unlike AEW, however, WWE has introduced a new something to the show, with a plexiglass wall added so that the Superstars and developmental trainees in the crowd and the Superstars competing in the ring are kept separate.

Talking about this, Kurt Angle revealed that this could be the 'new normal' for the foreseeable future as it was the only way to ensure that the performers were kept safe.

"I think it’s going to be the new normal for a while. We don’t want to do it, but we have to be safe.” - h/t Wrestling News

The current belief is that this is actually a test to find out if they could bring in crowds in the future, keeping both them and the performers safe.

Kurt Angle in WWE in 2020

While Kurt Angle is currently not officially a part of WWE, he was a part of the recent match featuring Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on NXT, where they fought inside the Fight Pit. Kurt Angle actually officiated the match and was a huge part of the events.

There were rumors that Angle had been asked to become the manager for Matt Riddle but he had refused the role.

Instead, Kurt Angle did a great job officiating the match, but his future in WWE seems rather full of doubts at the moment.