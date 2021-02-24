"I tried hard to beat him at being the top star" - WWE legend on trying to beat John Cena

John Cena was the face of WWE for a long period of time and was the company's top star. Kurt Angle, who played a big part in John Cena's career, recently revealed that he tried hard at becoming the top star of WWE over Cena.

John Cena and Kurt Angle feuded at the start of Cena's main roster run, and they had more matches up until Angle's departure from the company.

While speaking in an interview with Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table, Kurt Angle praised John Cena, and said he always felt that Cena would become a top star.

"John is a special guy. He had all the tools. You knew right when he started, the way he spoke, the way he wrestled, and the way he looked. I knew he was going to be the top star, eventually. I tried hard to beat him (laughs) at being the top star, but it just wasn't in the cards. John just took over. He got a really good push by the WWE and took advantage of it, and did incredibly well. I'm very proud of him. And his career, you know, he's gone 15 years and consistently, which, in my mind, makes him the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time because anybody that can do that for 15 straight years, and barely get injured, that's an amazing feat."

Kurt Angle joked that John Cena was over-appreciated. He said that Cena was special and he deserved everything he got. He also said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made the right call to make Cena the face of the company.

Kurt Angle on wanting to face John Cena in his final pro wrestling match

Kurt Angle and John Cena

Kurt Angle recently revealed on his podcast that he wanted to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35 - his final match in pro wrestling. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said that Angle would have to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and that he could face Cena the following year at The Show of Shows.

Angle, though, wanted to end his career in 2019 and didn't want to wrestle for another year.

He also revealed that he met John Cena backstage at WrestleMania 35 and told him about wanting to wrestle him at the show.

