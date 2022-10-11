Kurt Angle says "underrated" WWE star is not being used properly in company

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said WWE isn't treating superstar Bobby Roode fairly, who he feels is an underrated star.

Bobby Roode, who has been a part of WWE since 2016, featured first in NXT and then later on the main roster in 2017. The veteran star is a former United States Champion, while he has also won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist stated that Roode is one of the top ten stars he has worked with in his long and illustrious pro wrestling career. He feels that the Glorious One is supremely talented and has to be given more opportunities, calling the former NXT Champion an underrated star.

"Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler there. They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented. He, I have to say, for me working with, you know, I've worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten. Definitely is in my top ten," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Angle predicted last year that Roode will one day become a world champion in WWE.

WWE star Bobby Roode recently underwent surgery

Roode recently revealed on social media that he has undergone surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel," said Roode.

The former NXT superstar didn't disclose what injury he has sustained in his social media post. Roode hasn't wrestled on television since June 2022, when he faced Omos in an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event.

