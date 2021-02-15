Kurt Angle shares a bizarre creative pitch he made to WWE before signing with the company

Kurt Angle recently spoke about how little knowledge he had of professional wrestling and how he made an outrageous pitch to WWE official Bruce Prichard following his initial meeting with Vince McMahon. While it wasn't an official pitch, Kurt Angle was adamant that if he were to join the company, then he would not lose.

Kurt Angle is a former professional wrestler who had a 24-year professional wrestling career. He spent time with promotions such as WWE, TNA, AAA, and NJPW. Before becoming a professional wrestler, Kurt Angle won an Olympic gold medal back in 1996, as an amateur wrestler.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The Wrestling Machine spoke about a meeting he had with Bruce Prichard a little while after he met Vince McMahon for the first time. This was around the time WWE was considering signing Kurt Angle after his Olympic victory. However, Angle did not understand the business and made an interesting demand.

"I told him, 'Just so you know. I am an Olympic gold medalist. I haven't lost a match in years. I can't lose', and you know you could see the surprised look on his face like, 'What the hell is this kid talking about?'. Bruce just ended the meeting, he said, 'Okay...we're good. This meeting is over.' I didn't know if he was offended or not, he didn't seem upset, but I think he just said, 'Okay! This guy is not getting it, we're not gonna be able to sign him.'"

Kurt Angle did not want to lose a match, and that was his creative pitch to Prichard. Clearly, he did not have any idea of how storytelling worked in professional wrestling back then. He eventually joined the company later on and became one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the business.

Kurt Angle's WWE career

Kurt Angle's farewell match at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle had a great career in professional wrestling. In his 24 years in the business, Angle spent 12 years with WWE. During his time with the company, Angle won every major title there was to win, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and he was one-half of the inaugural WWE Tag Team Champions.

Angle spent his first stint with the company from 1998 to 2006 which is when he won all of his championships with WWE. He later spent some time in TNA, AAA, and NJPW, before returning to WWE in 2017 as the general manager of RAW.

After returning, Kurt Angle had a few matches before his final retirement match against Baron Corbin in 2019. He now has numerous business deals in the bag and even has his own podcast.