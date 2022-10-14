Kurt Angle shares update on current status with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shed light upon his current deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Angle briefly returned to WWE on the August 29 edition of Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Although he wasn't involved in the in-ring action, he participated in a few light-hearted segments. The show acted like a throwback to the former WWE Champion's career.

Although it's been two years since WWE released Kurt Angle from his role as a backstage producer, it appears he is still under a "nostalgia contract" with WWE.

During an interview with Bubba the Love Sponge, the Hall of Famer shared an update regarding his contract with WWE. He revealed that he is paid per appearance, but the deal allows him to handle his other ventures.

"I signed a nostalgia contract, which is basically just a merchandise contract," Angle said. "So they pay me per appearance, and they gave me a really nice deal with the merchandise contract. They gave me a bunch of money upfront, which is really cool. But I'm not obligated to just the WWE, so I can go do my own appearances and stuff." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

After initially leaving the company in 2006, Angle returned to WWE in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He then served as the General Manager of RAW while also wrestling part-time.

When was Kurt Angle's last WWE match?

Kurt went on a mini retirement tour in 2019 before finally facing Baron Corbin in a retirement match at WrestleMania 35. The latter emerged victorious in what many fans would describe as a terrible match.

Following the bout, Vince McMahon reportedly offered Kurt Angle the chance to wrestle John Cena, but he turned it down.

Given how his farewell bout went, it wouldn't be surprising if Angle wanted to return just to have that one last match. It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famer makes an in-ring comeback in the future.

Who do you think Kurt Angle should've faced in his retirement match? Let us know in the comments section.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Do you think Kurt Angle retired too soon? Yes No 0 votes