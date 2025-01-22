Kurt Angle states major regret from his time in WWE

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest and most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. The Olympic gold medalist recently shared what was one of his biggest regrets from his first stint with the Stamford-based company.

After winning a gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Angle was at a crossroads and didn't know what he wanted to do. He became a pro wrestler and signed with WWE in 1998. He was so good that the company put the WWE Championship on him 10 months into his career.

Angle was with the company until 2006 when he requested his release. He returned in 2017 for one final run, including his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trending

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Wrestling Machine revealed that he regretted not using his gold medal as a piece of merchandise. It was a missed opportunity to make a lot of money, while also making a lot of children happy:

"It definitely would have been huge, especially all those little kids that won gold medals that strive to be the best. It would have been a great moneymaker for me," Angle said. [From 12:06 to 12:17]

Check out the video below:

Kurt Angle added that someone, probably a fan, took the opportunity to reproduce the gold medals and sold it online. Angle was surprised because permission from the Olympic committee was needed before any kind of reproduction of the gold medals could be done.

Kurt Angle is officially done in the ring

One of the most famous sayings in wrestling is "Never say never." However, it seems like Kurt Angle is officially finished with pro wrestling as an active performer and won't return to the ring even if he could face John Cena:

"I can’t wrestle anymore... but I would love to wrestle John Cena. There's nobody that wants to wrestle John more than I do for his retirement match, especially with the respect I have for him. I just can't do it," Angle said on 'Insight' with Chris Van Vliet. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Angle has not wrestled since April 7, 2019, when he lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback