"My wife was going to leave me" - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks about getting rid of addiction and staying clean for his family

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks about getting rid of pain killer addiction.

Wrestlers put their bodies and minds through intense pain for the sole purpose of entertaining the audience. Several superstars have been addicted to substances that would help them take their minds off the pain and suffering.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was no stranger to addiction as he was addicted to painkillers for a while.

Speaking to Fox News, The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about the extent to which is addiction had gone and how he broke the cycle:

"It came down to this: my wife was going to leave me if I didn’t go to rehab. And she’s everything to me and so are my kids," he said. "And knowing I could [lose] them, it was more important to me to get rid of my addiction and stay clean and be with my wife and kids than it was for me to continue to be addicted." [H/T - Fox News]

Fortunately, Kurt fought hard and broke the cycle. Angle returned to WWE after 11 years and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The Wrestling Machine is now retired and living a clean and healthy life.

How did Kurt Angle got addicted to painkillers?

Kurt Angle's addiction to painkillers began when he was working in WWE. The superstar had put his body through hell. Vince McMahon noticed and advised Kurt to take some time off but Kurt didn't agree to it. After denying McMahon's request, he was released from his contract.

Angle immediately joined TNA and began working on the independent circuit. During his time with TNA, he faced similar issues over the years while working for the company. Angle also had an acted in several projects while working for TNA and WWE.

In 2013, after years of painkiller abuse, Angle finally went to rehab to break the cycle. Angle was also arrested on several occasions along with DUI charges.

It took a while for Angle to clean up his act and after years of being clean, Angle left IMPACT Wrestling and made his way to WWE. He had a brief run with the company as RAW general manager and also competed in multiple matches before retiring at WrestleMania 35

Fortunately, Angle did not relapse into his old habits.Do you think Kurt Angle should manage Alpha Academy in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!

