Kurt Angle thanks the WWE Universe for impressive Monday Night RAW statistic 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has taken to Twitter with some heartfelt thanks for the WWE Universe.

Angle returned to Monday Night RAW this week in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Announced ahead of time, the Olympic Gold Medalist's appearance on the show received a huge pop from the live crowd. During his segment, Angle was interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. Angle and Gable argued in the ring and even had a "soosh" competition. Eventually, The Street Profits emerged for an impromptu match, sending Alpha Academy packing.

Following Angle's appearance on Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that the show had excelled in both ratings and the key 18-49 demographic. The episode scored around 2.1 million viewers, the most since the post-WrestleMania edition. Kurt was delighted with this and couldn't help but take a little bit of the credit on Twitter. He also thanked the fans for their efforts in boosting the ratings.

"With Kurt Angle’s guest appearance this past Monday Night, WWE RAW was ranked #1 on cable for original shows of the day. Monday night's Raw was the most highly-viewed episode with viewers 18-34, since the post-Wrestle-mania episode." Kurt wrote

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Thank you WWE Universe!!!

2.107 MILLION VIEWS!

After the segment and subsequent match, Angle and the Street Profits celebrated with some bottles of milk.

When was Kurt Angle's last WWE match?

Kurt Angle stepped into a WWE ring for the last time at WrestleMania 35, back in 2019.

At the event, The Olympic Hero took on former RAW General Manager and Constable, Baron Corbin. Kurt gave it his all, but was ultimately defeated by Corbin's End Of Days, which no-one had ever kicked-out of at the time.

Since his in-ring retirement, Angle has started his own podcast and made occasional appearances for WWE. However, with the former TNA star looking to be in great shape on RAW, fans will no doubt be hoping for one more match to give the legend the in-ring farewell he deserves.

What did you think of Angle's tweet? Did you enjoy his segment on WWE RAW? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

