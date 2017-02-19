WWE News: Kurt Angle thinks Hall of Fame induction was down to social media

Kurt Angle thinks social media helped him gain his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

by Carl Gac News 19 Feb 2017, 16:57 IST

Kurt Angle is set to join the WWE Hall of Fame, thanks to social media

What’s the story?

During an interview with Forbes, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle stated that he thinks his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was down to the power of fans on social media.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017. The ceremony will take place over WrestleMania 33 weekend, in Orlando, Florida.

Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1996 Olympics and went on to become a 4-time WWE Champion, he also won the Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships (amongst others) during his run as a WWE Superstar.

Upon leaving the WWE, he joined TNA and became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

He left TNA in early 2016 and has wrestled sporadically on the indy circuit since then. He will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and Teddy Long, with more Class of 2017 members to be announced in the coming weeks.

The heart of the matter:

During the interview, Angle was asked about his Hall of Fame induction. He responded by stating the following:

“I think social media has given the fans a bigger voice and it’s gotten to the point where companies can’t ignore it anymore. If you’re hot, you’re hot. I believe social media maybe had a little bit to do with me being able to come back to be inducted to the Hall of Fame. A lot of fans want to see Kurt Angle, one last run in the WWE and it’s become so consistent, it’s crazy and i’m actually in shock at how much support i get on social media.”

Kurt Angle not only thanked the fans but also hinted at the possibility of him having one last run with the WWE.

What’s next?

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place at the Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida. It has become a big part of the week of events during the WrestleMania period, and 2017 should be no different.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is great to see a man like Kurt Angle being recognised for his contribution to professional wrestling with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The fact that fans have been very vocal on social media about seeing him return to the WWE no doubt played a part in seeing that become reality.

Kurt Angle is one of the finest professional wrestlers to ever come through the ranks of the WWE. During the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, he was one of the most entertaining performers in the entire world of professional wrestling.

It’s not hard to see why so many fans have been clamouring to see him back in the WWE, and his Hall of Fame induction should be the start of a second run with the company.

WWE has millions of followers across social media, and the fact that those fans can voice their opinions so easily gives an instant appraisal of everything happening in the WWE.

Kurt Angle would definitely have gone into the Hall of Fame at some point, but the social media factor will probably have made his induction come earlier than even Angle thought was possible.

