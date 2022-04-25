Former WWE star believes Kurt Angle had a trait that today's wrestlers lack

Former WWE Superstar Tehuti Miles (f.k.a. Ashante Adonis) has stated how individuals like Kurt Angle used their charisma when performing as opposed to many of the modern-day wrestlers.

Kurt Angle had a highly successful career across multiple promotions, winning the world championship a total of thirteen times. After Baron Corbin defeated him in his farewell bout, the Olympian retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Tehuti Miles claimed that wrestling today tends to shy away from over-expressive characters. Meanwhile, Miles credited Angle's charismatic personality for the latter's success in the business.

"Kurt Angle was not just a wrestler like he was literally like legit Olympic gold, medallist. Who could really jack you up, but he had charisma and I feel like that a lot of that is lacking nowadays on what the product is now and I'm talking about as a whole, I'm not just talking about one company, I'm talking about as a whole. A lot of people, everybody wants to wrestle, but the wrestling is last man." (From 7:18 to 7:40)

Despite possessing incredible natural athleticism, Angle is equally remembered today for his comedic work on WWE television.

Kurt Angle picks his greatest-ever WWE Superstar

With WWE having been part of mainstream entertainment for well over 40 years, it can be hard to narrow down who is the greatest superstar in the company's history.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar, in his opinion.

"I consider him the greatest WWE superstar of all time. He’s won 16 WWE World Titles, the only person in history to do that." Angle added: "He has a great look, what he’s done for the business, he’s stayed clean, he hardly ever got injured, he was consistent, he had a really long run. John Cena, I consider him the greatest WWE superstar of all time and it was a really proud moment being inducted by him. John was a really well-spoken, very intelligent person." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Kurt's respect for Cena goes both ways, as the 16-time world champion was the person who inducted Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

