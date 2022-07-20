"I love the kid" - Kurt Angle wants 4-time Champion in WWE to play him in possible biopic

Kurt Angle has revealed that if ever a movie is made about his career, he would love Chad Gable to play him.

Gable rose to prominence in WWE alongside Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha. The duo experienced plenty of success together in NXT before their main roster call-up nearly five years ago.

While Jordan is no longer an active competitor, Gable continues to make the best of what's offered to him from a creative standpoint in WWE. Despite not being pushed as a main event talent, Chad Gable has amassed several admirers in the business, with Angle being one of them.

The Olympic gold medalist admitted that he was reminded of himself whenever he saw Gable perform and said that he thoroughly enjoyed the RAW Superstar's work:

"But I do want Chad Gable; if I ever do a movie, I want Chad Gable to play me because I love the kid, and he reminds me a lot of myself," revealed the WWE Hall of Famer. [36:48 - 37:00]

Did Kurt Angle request WWE to make Chad Gable his kayfabe son?

This week's episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast revolved around Jason Jordan, who was infamously picked to be Angle's on-screen son in 2017.

WWE fans rejected the idea back then as Chad Gable seemed the more logical choice for the role, owing to his look and Olympic background. Angle stated that Vince McMahon ultimately went ahead with Jason Jordan, which interestingly stemmed from a long-standing backstage joke.

Angle added that he never spoke to WWE officials regarding booking Gable for the spot instead of Jason Jordan.

"I didn't ask because, you know, it wasn't my place to ask," Angle stated. "I could have if I wanted to, but they wanted to throw Jason at me, and I know it was Vince's idea." [36:27 - 36:45]

