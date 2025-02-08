Kurt Angle wishes 3-time World Heavyweight Champion a happy retirement before WWE SmackDown; he is 47-years-old

Kurt Angle has taken to social media to wish a three-time World Heavyweight Champion a happy retirement. This comes after the star announced that he was done with wrestling and only had a few matches left.

47-year-old John Cena is set to wind up his career in WWE. The star has had a long and successful career in the company, having done whatever it took to get to this position. Now, though, he is done and had announced last year that he would be retiring at the end of 2025 following his retirement tour. He already took part in the Royal Rumble for the last time and was part of the final two. Now, he's heading into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match without even having to qualify for the it.

Trending

Kurt Angle, another retired star and a historic rival for Cena, teased that in another multiverse, where he was not retired yet, he would have faced John Cena for one last match. However, it wasn't meant to be, and he instead wished Cena a happy retirement. The wish came minutes before SmackDown started.

"In another multiuniverse. Enjoy your last ride my friend," said Kurt Angle.

Expand Tweet

Should Cena win at the Chamber, he will be given a title match at WrestleMania. What that match will be, remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback