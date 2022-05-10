"I had him in a headlock" - WWE Hall of Famer talks about wrestling Kurt Angle in his dream 

The leader of The Hart Foundation, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart recently recalled a dream in which he faced Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

After winning the Olympics, Kurt Angle began working for WWF. Within a year, Angle won the European, Intercontinental, and World Championship. Every superstar wanted to work with The Wrestling Machine, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hart spoke about facing Kurt Angle in a dream:

"I think it was somebody else besides Brock Lesnar. I want to think it might have been Kurt Angle... I remember having a dream and I had Kurt Angle in a headlock... I think I even told Kurt about that story that I dreamed about wrestling." [10:35 - 11:35]

The 64-year-old went on to list superstars he wished he could have wrestled.

"I wish I could've wrestled Angle, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Daniel Bryan... There are so many guys I wish I could have worked with, but you know that will be up to me for video games and stuff like that." [11:45 -12:00]

Bret Hart speaking about Kurt Angle:

Unfortunately, Angle and Hart only ever faced off in the latter's dreams. However, the bucket list of opponents are some of the biggest and most gifted stars of the generation and an encounter with The Hitman would have been too good to pass on.

Bret Hart reveals dream opponent for Owen Hart

Owen Hart was one of the most influential figures in the world of professional wrestling who left us earlier than expected. A series of unfortunate events at Over the Edge 1999 took Owen Hart's life. Bret Hart had an excellent feud with his brother before leaving for WCW.

In the same interview, Bret Hart spoke about his dream opponent for Owen Hart:

"You know I would love to see Chris Jericho have wrestled my brother Owen. It would have been a good match. Chris is a very capable and really great wrestler and Owen was a great wrestler... They both had some lucha libre stuff going on and a lot of high flying. I would love to see them work with each other. It would have been a good one." [12:15 - 12:37]

Bret Hart @BretHart I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away. I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away.

A match between Owen Hart and Chris Jericho would have been a spectacle but one can only dream about it. The Owen Hart men's and women's tournaments are currently ongoing in AEW.

