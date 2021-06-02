Kushida invites debuting wrestlers and retired stars to face him on WWE NXT

Kushida is clearly a fighting champion. After he successfully defended his Cruiserweight title on this week's NXT, he invited another challenger to face him in the ring.

In a message posted on his Twitter page, Kushida asked any potential challengers to contact the black and gold brand in order to answer his open challenge.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion made it clear that he's ready to take on all challengers. Kushida stated that he's interested in facing everyone from retired wrestlers to debuting competitors.

"KUSHIDA's OPEN challenge… It doesn't matter if it's a debut wrestler, a retired wrestler, or anyone else's challenge. Please contact NXT @WWENXT 防衛成功!" said Kushida in his tweet.

The Japanese star won the title through an open challenge in the first place, so it seems like he's trying to return the favor by giving other contenders the same chance.

This week on NXT, Kushida issued an open challenge for his title, and newcomer Carmelo Hayes answered the call.

Though the challenger had an impressive performance, The Timesplitter earned the decisive win when he forced Hayes to tap out to the Hoverboard Lock.

Who's the next challenger for Kushida's NXT Cruiserweight Championship?

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in WWE

For now, it seems like Kushida will continue to defend his title in open challenges. But eventually, one of NXT's stars will probably step up to the champion, and it's fair to wonder who star that might be.

While there are a few members of NXT's Cruiserweight division who could give Kushida a run for his money, one competitor stands above the rest.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, riding high after the formation of his stable, might be a fitting challenger for the champion.

Scott last wrestled on the May 4 episode of WWE NXT, where he picked up a major victory over Leon Ruff. Beyond a rematch with Santos Escobar, a clash with Scott might be the most compelling option available for Kushida.

Which other stars could challenge Kushida? Sound off in the comments below.

